Charles Leclerc And Carlos Sainz they will be the standard bearers of the Scuderia Ferrari in F1 until 2024. The Monegasque driver had already extended his agreement with the Red team at the end of 2019 for another five seasons. The first two were of suffering, the third started under a very good star. When Leclerc autographed a red luster from 2020 to 2024 Carlos Sainz was not yet a Ferrari driver. He became one shortly thereafter, given that the agreement with the Maranello manufacturer arrived in May 2020 before the start of the season ‘moved’ to early July due to the pandemic.

The Spaniard was strongly wanted by the team principal Mattia Binotto who commented on the renewal until 2024, another two years of contract after the two-year contract signed just under two years ago: “I have said several times that I am convinced that I have the best duo of drivers in Formula 1, so reconfirming our trust in Carlos by extending his contract in the name of stability and continuity seemed to us an increasingly natural pace race after race. In the journey he has made within the Scuderia up to now, Carlos has shown himself to be the talent we have always thought of, capable of bringing home important results and making the most of all opportunities. Outside the cockpit he proved to be a great professional and a true team man, and this approach has helped the whole group to improve and grow. Together we can aim for ambitious goals and I am sure that with Charles he can contribute substantially to fueling the legend of Ferrari by writing new pages in the history of our team ”.

Sainz’s renewal guarantees stability and continuity alla Rossa for another two seasons. Mattia Binotto has not hidden in the past that his goal was to open a cycle of victories and the premises set with this start of 2022 are suitable for the team principal’s dream, consistent in his choices as evidenced by the renewal of the Madrid player.