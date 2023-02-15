When at the end of the 2020 season the love story between the Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel reached the end of the line, the Maranello team decided to bet on Carlos Sainz as Charles Leclerc’s new teammate. Three years later, and with a victory achieved at Silverstone last year, the Spanish driver showed up at Fiorano with the rest of the team for the presentation of the SF-23the car with which he and the Monegasque will try to interrupt Max Verstappen’s domination.

A car that Sainz has already tested by completing a total of three laps – with another filming day session scheduled for today – and which has already conquered the 28-year-old from Madrid on Valentine’s Day: “The car is still a ‘little girl’ who has to grow upbut everything went very well – he explained to the microphones of Sky Sports 24 after the first laps in front of the Ferrari public – many things can happen during the first day behind the wheel of the new car: maybe you notice something wrong, or it even stops. Among other things, we were in front of a lot of people, and Ferrari was very good at getting the car out on the track right away without any kind of problem. I can say that we had fun. The first times – he added – you always try to put a little load into the corners to see how the car reacts, and I did three laps: the first to adapt, and at the end of that I also pushed to give the team some initial feedback. I immediately heard two things that amazed me and that I wanted to communicate immediately to the team before the filming day, when we will do 100km. I was comfortable, everything was perfect, almost like on the sofa at home, and I felt at ease”.

Apart from the first technical impressions, Sainz also expressed an aesthetic judgment on the SF-23, indicating it as the most beautiful ever driven since his arrival in Maranello: “I am very satisfied to see this car – commented – with a slightly more lively and less dark red than that of 2022. I find it beautiful, the most beautiful I’ve ever driven since I’ve been with Ferrari. I must admit that a good job has been done in terms of colors and design, while it is still too early to judge it in detail from a technical point of view. During the winter the only thing I missed was riding, because otherwise I live here and I always feel the presence of the fans”.