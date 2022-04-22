The renewal of Carlos Sainz with Ferrari it was long-awaited news, and celebrating it at Imola is a gift that Maranello wanted to give to the Spaniard, the protagonist of an excellent 2021. A well-deserved extension on the field, which testifies to the team’s confidence in a rider who is in danger of doing this at the start of the season lose certainties for the ‘fault’ of teammate Charles Leclerc, author of a dazzling start.

#Sainz Today will be the first time that we will really ride full wets on a wet track. It will be an important test to understand how to trim the car#EmiliaRomagnaGP # F1 – FormulaPassion.it (@FormulaPassion) April 22, 2022

“As for the renewal, after a positive first year with Ferrari we both wanted to continue together. We thought Imola was theperfect opportunity to announce the renewal. There are a lot of talents outside of F1, but in the end there are only 20 places. In the minor categories I fought with many guys who I thought would do well here“, Said the Spaniard at a press conference in Imola. As for the Santerno weekend, Sainz seems more worried by the water – the rain has already postponed the free practice of Formula 2 this morning – than by Leclerc: “Today will be the first time that we will really ride full wets on a wet track. It will be a important test to understand how to set the car. The Melbourne accident? One of my strengths is to stay calm in this type of situation. In Australia, I lacked the patience to react correctly to the inconvenience of that moment (the problem at the start, ed). It wasn’t a great weekend because a lot of problems happened, but at the same time I didn’t have the best reaction. At one point I had to take a zero after 17 consecutive points races: I will learn and come out stronger“.