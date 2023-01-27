Who would have thought that? Sainz imitates Verstappen, but much better.

Well, as a Formula 1 driver you have to do something to pass the time, right? From November 2022 to March 2023, it is mainly the designers, technicians and mechanics who have to get to work. The drivers and catering service will only have to show up in a few months.

We have already seen that Max Verstappen uses his time for the Red Line Race Team, where the organizer is struggling with a connection problem. A little later, the two-time world champion was spotted at a Ferrari dealer. He received a Ferrari SF-90 Stradale Fiorano there with a degree of certainty bordering on certainty.

Sainz imitates Verstappen

After it appears that Sainz is imitating Verstappen. No, not like Connor Moore (image above and main photo) that can be done extremely well (see header, that is not the real Sainz!). Carlos Sainz imitates Verstappen by also receiving a Ferrari this week.

Then you think: is that big news now? Aren’t those drivers driving the most beautiful cars? Well, Carlos Sainz actually always drove the same car, a Volkswagen Golf. Now it was not a dilapidated Golf III 1.9 SDI with towbar, but a neat sixth-generation Golf GTI. With that he caused a furore on the video below where you can see that a Golf is cooler than all those other supercars:

No more Golf

After eight seasons of Formula 1 (man how fast time flies) it is finally time for the Spanish driver. Sainz imitates Verstappen in the sense that he also picked up a Ferrari. In this case a very nice Ferrari 812 Competizione.

That is one of the last Ferraris with only a naturally aspirated V12 under the hood, just like the very first Ferrari. That was the 125 S with a 1.5 liter V12, good for 120 hp. The 812 Competizione has a 6.5 liter V12 with 830 hp. Check out the video below:

