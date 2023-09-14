The Spaniard from Cavallino in view of the Marina Bay race: “For a few races we have put everything together, I am able to take advantage of my SF-23 and the performance has arrived. I would like to continue like this, it will be difficult to repeat Monza on a high-load track like this “

He is fresh from his best GP of the year, in Monza, and intends to continue on this path of competitiveness. After third place in the Italian GP with Ferrari, Carlos Sainz to Singapore (here the TV times of the GP) would like confirmation of the level achieved and above all of his feeling with the SF-23as he explains well in the pre-event conference.

car in hand — “I don’t know if this is my best moment in my career (In Monza he said that the joy of the podium was perhaps greater than that of his first victory, at Silverstone 2022), but we are certainly starting to better understand our car and this gives a lot of confidence – says the Spaniard -. I feel more comfortable behind the wheel than last year, I tried to drive it better, but only after 2 or 3 races have we put everything together, I feel the right sensations and this is see from performance and the results obtained”. See also WEC | Sebring, Free Practice 3: Ferrari behind the elusive Toyota

difficult conditions — On the possibilities that also in Singapore, a route renewed this year, among other things, the Ferrari can repeat the exploit of Monza, Sainz however is cautious: “I would like to continue like this, but realistically we should have fewer strong points than in Monza – explains Carlos -: here there is a lot of load, long curves and with a sharp apex and then it will be very hot. In similar conditions in the past we have struggled: we tried new things for the high load circuits, but we didn’t like all of them and that’s why we changed the race package, but I think it’s a wider problem than having a new wing at the rear”.

the safety car against…the heat — See also WRC | Hyundai announces Cyril Abiteboul as new team principal Speaking of heat, here’s what Carlos hopes for in view of a very demanding race for the body, given the high temperatures and humidity: “We hope that there are many Safety Cars to break up the rhythm a bit and be able to open the helmet visor often to get some fresh air. Then we will have to drink a lot.”