Carlos Sainz is undoubtedly the surprise of the day at Ferrari. The Spaniard amazed in qualifying by immediately finding an excellent feeling with his SF21 until he reached the fifth time in 1’30 ” 840 and won the internal duel with Charles Leclerc, who is still struggling today and at the end seventh.

The one seen today was a totally different Sainz than the lost driver on Friday. Yesterday Carlos stated that he absolutely could not get the medium tires to work, while today, with the yellow compounds, the Spaniard shone.

The work done between yesterday and today seems to have worked, and it was immediately evident from FP3 when Sainz closed the session with a third time that left us surprised.

“We are working on improvements in the fast corners, but this type of work we do on each track to try to progress at each appointment. Sometimes we make a mistake, sometimes we don’t, ”Carlos told Sky Sport F1 HD.

Sainz, after having received the compliments for an amazing qualifying considering the technical means not at the level of the top teams, immediately projected himself in view of the race. Carlos will start with medium tires and is confident that he can be the first of the middle group.

“Yesterday the race pace was not bad. Obviously he is not at the level of the top teams, but that was not our problem ”.

The mid-table fight will be very tight. Ferrari will have to watch its back not only from McLaren, but also from an AlphaTauri which in the hands of Pierre Gasly seems to be truly threatening.

Sainz fears the French driver and the single-seater from Faenza, above all for his ability to treat the tires delicately. This will be the key element to stand out in the race tomorrow.

“I think Gasly will be one of our main opponents. AlphaTauri is very strong in the race, they handle the tires very well like Red Bull. Let’s say it’s almost a Red Bull B and it will be difficult to keep up with ”.

Will the highest possible goal be fifth place? Thinking clearly, one can answer in the affirmative, but Sainz does not want to set limits and said he was ready to take advantage of every mistake of the Mercedes and Red Bull drivers.

“If something happens ahead you can be sure that I will try. The race will be with Pierre, Charles and the McLarens ”.