An uphill weekend

Carlos Sainz started the weekend in Bahrain with a spin in PL1 in the first attempt at a fast lap and also in FP2, the ex McLaren driver had several difficulties in terms of set-up. The data analysis and the work done together with the engineers yesterday evening gave Sainz a bit of a shine again who even set the best provisional time at the start of Qualifying in Q1.

Difficulty in the mixed section

Despite making two attempts in Q3 using all the sets of soft tires available, Carlos Sainz was unable to get the better of Charles Leclerc, who preferred to save a set of new tires unlike his box mate to maximize race performance and possibly have a perfect shot when the lights go out tomorrow at the start which will see him start from the second row on the clean side of the track. Sainz went very wide in Q1 at the exit of Turn-7 to the point of asking to check the bottom of his SF-23a mistake also made in the first run in Q3.

Sainz’s words to the microphones of Sky Sports

“After the tests I was hoping for a better result, but yesterday was a difficult day and today I was still recovering. Compared to yesterday I’ve reached a better level. What will make the difference tomorrow will be tire degradation, because we know it’s a complicated track, but races always have a story of their own and we’ll try with all the best strategies. Aston Martin will be strong, but I hope that we too can recover. Today qualifying was held with eight cars at the same level, and finishing third and fourth is the result of good teamwork. We know that Red Bull has a better pace than the others, but otherwise we’ll all be there, we’ll have fun.”

Ferrari pragmatism, strategies to be evaluated

Frederic Vasseur clearly said that the important thing is to collect the maximum points in Bahrain while waiting to see the SF-23 grow with the updates in the Maranello pipeline. If Leclerc were to be targeted by Alonso or the Mercedes in the race, it will be interesting tomorrow evaluate how the wall of the Scuderia di Maranello will act in terms of strategies perhaps using Carlos Sainz’s track position in a tactical way.