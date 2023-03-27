(S)deep red

Carlos Sainz he is fourth in the championship standings after the first two races of the season, tied to Lewis Hamilton on 20 points. Between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, the Spanish driver collected a fourth and a sixth place, probably getting the most out of a SF-23 that simply goes too slow. The ambition to approach Red Bull has not only not been achieved, but has produced a unexpected step back which now makes Ferrari even the fourth force on the track, behind Aston Martin and Mercedes, as he unequivocally photographed the Gedda race. Not exactly what the whole red environment expected in winter, when proclamations of direct challenge to Max Verstappen were wasted. However, given the current situation, the only thing that can be done in Maranello is to try to move forward by working head-on, as the Madrid-born driver himself also explained.

Trust and wait

“In Arabia I had trouble following Stroll Ferrari’s #55 told the Spanish site AS – The car is hard to drive with dirty air. We know what the car’s weak points are: we overheat the tires by ourselves, so imagine yourself behind a car, even more so. This makes racing more complicated, leaving you with little flexibility to attack your opponents“. Sainz however also tried to do profession of optimismexplaining that they have trust in the work of the team directed by Frederic Vasseurwho will have to try to improve the situation in the coming weeks, especially in the long break between the Melbourne and Baku races: “Now we have to be patient – he concluded – it is impossible to create pieces overnight. But I trust Ferrari, I trust that we will improve the car and that we have the ability to do so. We know exactly what the problem is with the car“. The fans are hoping for it.