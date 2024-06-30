An unexpected podium

Carlos Sainz finished the Austrian Grand Prix in third place, a top-three finish that had been missing for the Spaniard and Ferrari since the magical weekend in Monaco, when they finished in third place behind winner Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri’s McLaren.

The Australian confirmed his second place today behind George Russell, who benefited from the contact between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris to win the Austrian Grand Prix. It is precisely Mercedes’ step forward that puts Ferrari in difficulty, who must find themselves after the technical innovations introduced in Barcelona made the weekend at the Red Bull Ring decidedly complicated.

Sainz at the microphones of Sky Sports F1 he declared that the Maranello team is working to correct its aim in view of next weekend: “We fought with George for what we thought was a 3rd place and which instead became 1st for him and with a Piastri who arrived behind us very fast with a McLaren that was flying today. I am happy with the result because we were a bit unexpected, but not for the missed opportunities because it has already been two weekends that we have finished behind the Mercedes, with the first Ferrari finishing behind the first Mercedes. Today you could see that George, like in the sprint, had that tenth or half a tenth more than us. I see that the team is working hard to arrive at Silverstone with a better package that can help us in the fast corners because this weekend we have suffered. We are trying everything to remove the bouncing, but I am confident that the team will be able to find a solution. I don’t know how soon it will arrive, but I hope that already at Silverstone there will be something because the bouncing penalizes us in qualifying and in the race. Tomorrow afternoon I will already work on the simulator to see how we can improve at Silverstone, but for now it is nice to get a podium after such a complicated weekend. I want to enjoy the podium and the opportunity to be a Ferrari driver in F1 on the podium. First I thought about it because next year it won’t be like this.”