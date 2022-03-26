Among the Ferrari drivers, the most disappointed at the end of the Saudi qualifying is undoubtedly Carlos Sainz. As in Bahrain, the Spaniard was ahead of everyone at the end of the first attack on pole: this time even with used tires, against the new Soft mounted by Leclerc and Verstappen. In the decisive moment, however, the Madrid-born was unable to improve and once again had to settle for third position on the grid behind his teammate and Sergio Perez.

The key to understanding lies precisely in the correct use of tires: Sainz has been perfect, undoubtedly the best, in bringing out the maximum performance from a well-run tire with a few laps on his shoulders, but he has not yet managed to understand how to optimize the package in the same way with an even more performing tire.

“I have to understand why I don’t run the new tires – said Sainz – I did my fastest laps today with used tires. I am much better in this condition than with a new tire. For this reason, in Q3, on the first attempt, I had used tires and I had a really good time. Then I put on the new tire and went 2-3 tenths slower. It’s a rather strange thing, which doesn’t happen in any other circuit, but it’s clear that in the decisive moment of qualifying you need the best performing compound and I was not confident about this. I am anyway satisfied because I was fighting, but not 100% because it is true that I would like to be on pole“.



“The glass is still half full – he added – During free practice I was not there in front because I was trying some things I wanted to bring on the car. Above all, the set-up and suspension, to try and find a better feeling. In qualifying I put everything together and I was going very fast. I think I’ve made progress, but in the end the best way to measure it is the race. Let’s see how we are doing tomorrow, if I’m closer on pace we can fight to win ”.