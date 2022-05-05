Yesterday’s evening, with the spectacular second leg of the Champions League played at the Bernabeu between Real Madrid and Manchester City, it made all football fans on the planet glued to the televisions for a couple of hours. Among these, of course, there were also Formula 1 drivers and in particular one: Carlos Sainz. In fact, the Spaniard was born in Madrid and is an avid fan of the ‘Casablanca’, which yesterday he won at the end of an epic comeback in the final minutes of regulation time, and then in extra time, access to the final. A very Italian success, given the decisive presence on the Madrid bench of Carlo Ancelottithe first manager in history to qualify for five finals in the queen of European club competitions.

The Ferrari driver Sainz, despite all the commitments scheduled in Miami, did not want to miss the match of the year. On the social profiles of Ferrari and of the Spanish driver himself there was no lack of ‘behind the scenes’ images. In fact, the Iberian driver followed the first part of the match alongside his teammate Charles Leclerc from the red’s motorhome. But then some ‘institutional’ commitments forced the Spaniard to leave during extra time. Sainz, however, was not discouraged and followed the development of the match from his smartphone, managing to grasp – thanks also to the external ‘updates’ of those who were with him – the decisive third goal from Benzema that opened the doors of the final to Real.