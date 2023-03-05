Bahrain, Ferrari fourth with Sainz

The debut of the World Championship cannot satisfy Ferrari and its fans. The SF-23 seems to have solved some problems of the 2022 car, such as speed on the straight, while inheriting the main one: reliability. Already before the race there were hints, with the replacement of two components (battery and control unit) on Charles Leclerc’s car, but the Bahrain Grand Prix reserved an even greater disappointment for the Monegasque, who was put down by his Ferrari on lap 41 for a problem with the power unit. Instead, Carlos Sainz, who finished fourth, limited the damage. The Spaniard was the victim of the second big problem of the Reds: the degradation tyres, as pointed out by team principal Frederic Vasseur. Sainz was unable to keep up with the pace of Aston Martin and Fernando Alonso, who confirmed the gigantic progress in the winter and proved to be superior. A superiority that didn’t surprise Ferrari’s number 55.

Sainz’s words

“Honestly, after the pace we saw in practice and testing, I wasn’t thinking about the podium, and it also showed with Fernando’s degradation (Alonso, ed.) and on the better pace of the Aston Martin compared to ours, especially in Bahrain. This is not a good circuit for us and we overheat the tyres, especially the rear ones“, this is the sincerity of the Spanish to the microphones of Sky Sports F1. “As soon as I pushed to defend myself from Fernando I overheated the tires: this almost cost me the position on Hamilton and left me without much margin to push in the race. We have to work on this problem. The others can push more in the race, we have to save the tires and manage the degradation at the rear in the best possible way. Now let’s go home, see where to improve and how we can do it because there’s no time in the race“.