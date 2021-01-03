He Dakar Rally prologue It was presented as a procedure, after all it was only 11 kilometers of the 4,778 that make up the raid route, but it has not been so much for the duo formed by Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz, defending champions in cars. A puncture when they had only covered 1,200 meters of the first special has caused a 36 second delay, which quantitatively is not much of a disadvantage in such a demanding competition. The problem is not in time, but in the dust. This was stated by Sainz himself in a video broadcast on the networks before taking the exit: “You have to try to be in the top six or seven so as not to swallow a lot of dust the next day”. The mishap of the premiere has sent the Mini to 28th place in the starting order of the inaugural stage, which augurs many hardships and, in the mouth of the Madrilenian, “minutes” of loss. The Dakar has started that badly for Carlos, although the good part of the matter is that he has the whole journey ahead of him to come back in search of his fourth crown, after those won in 2010, 2018 and 2020.

His win last year It was one of the few sports titles that were decided before the blow of the pandemic, which did not prevent the course from ending up being very special for Sainz, who also received the Princess of Asturias and was chosen by fans as the best rally driver ever. The virus does condition this edition, which already gave the scare in the previous dates due to the closure of the borders of Saudi Arabia. Input, Nani Roma has had to change his co-driver Dani Oliveras for a positive, fortunately detected before starting. The ASO bubble gives confidence to the participants, after the same organizer has successfully celebrated the Tour de France, a longer competition and in greater contact with the population. A guarantee.