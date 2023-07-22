Several drawbacks

It was not an unforgettable Friday in Budapest for Carlos Sainz. The Ferrari driver started the Hungarian weekend with a spin in the insignificant PL1, conditioned by bad weather, which led him to damage the front wing of the SF-23. A setback that cost the Spaniard about ten minutes of work on the track, which for this reason had to concentrate the entire program foreseen in FP2. Fortunately, the afternoon shift was spared from the rain, but Sainz equally failed to shine in terms of timing.

Half a second from Leclerc

In fact, in the final ranking of the round, the Madrilenian was only tenth, half a second behind his teammate Charles Leclerc, author of the fastest performance of the entire round. However, Sainz minimized this gap, explaining how his timed lap was conditioned by the traffic encountered on the winding Hungarian track: “On my flying lap during FP2, I found a lot of traffic with cars doing the race simulation Sainz commented.

Encouraging race pace

However, the happy note of the day for the #55 Ferrari came from race pace simulation. The pace of the Maranello redhead, fresh from the Silverstone flop, was in fact encouraging for the Iberian: “In the long run I felt more comfortable – he confirmed – even though we have completed a limited number of rounds. Overall there is some room for improvement going into tomorrow, so we will continue to work hard“.

New format

Even Sainz, inevitably, then referred to the new qualification format. The reduction of the sets of tires that can be used over the weekend – from 13 to 11 – and the obligation to use only hard, medium and soft tires respectively in Q1, Q2 and Q3 has upset the working methods of the teamsFerrari included: “It was a special Friday – Sainz commented – the first session was affected by the rain, while in the second we had to take into account this weekend’s format and have to manage the tires carefully”. Tomorrow it will be clear whether Ferrari’s ‘preparatory’ work has borne the desired results.