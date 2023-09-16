David Sanchez de Castro Madrid Saturday, September 16, 2023, 16:36



| Updated 4:50 p.m.

Carlos Sainz took pole this Saturday in the Singapore Grand Prix held at the Marina Bay circuit, where the Spanish Ferrari driver has great chances of victory after Max Verstappen was left out of Q3 and started eleventh in the race. this Sunday. The Madrid driver achieved his second consecutive pole position, after also achieving it in the Italian GP in Monza. Fernando Alonso qualified seventh.

«I have focused on not making any mistakes and doing a clean lap and I have achieved it. We have a good car one lap away and in these short corners our car behaves very well. In race pace we pay the price, but we are progressing,” Sainz concluded after his great pole position.

Carlos Sainz will start first on the Asian circuit ahead of George Russell (Mercedes) and his teammate Charles Leclerc and, given that the Marina Bay is a track with few options for overtaking, the chances of the Spaniard winning the race have increased considerably. And much more, with Verstappen so far from the top positions.