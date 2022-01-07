Oblivious to the chaos experienced on motorcycles by this idea of ​​alternating stages between categories, the cars completed their second loop around Riyadh of 347 kilometers as planned without general incidents affecting their sixth day on the Dakar, although there were particular ones , Clear. And again Sainz had to suffer with the Audi, but also the rival who had more options to squeeze Al Attiyah, Loeb, that was lost opening while another car of the BRX, the one of the Argentine Newfoundland, took the victory of the day.

Let’s start with Sainz Friday and the recurring problems on his RS Q e-tron. He stopped twice during the course, once at the beginning after setting the fastest time to pass through the first checkpoint and once towards the middle of the stage. He lost about 20 minutes for each setback. The first was again due to a problem with a shock absorber, which confirms, if necessary, that it is the weak point to analyze of the Audi, and in the second it lost a tire while running.

40 minutes in total loss for the Madrid, and also for Peterhansel, who stopped to help him as he did the day before. The destiny of one is united with that of the other, and without those problems they could have replicated the special that Ekstrom marked with the third Audi, second a minute after the stage victory that Terranova raised him with the BRX and Dani Oliveras, his co-driver Spanish. It is the second victory for the Prodrive team after that of Loeb in Stage 2, although they could not celebrate as much as they would have liked …

Stage 6 and General Car of the Dakar 2022.

Because the Frenchman got lost with Lategan, with whom he opened the trail, and he gave 21 minutes to the finish line with respect to his teammate and, what is worse, 15 with Al Attiyah. The Qatari had his worst stage result so far, tenth to six minutes of the best, but he can afford something like that as long as he keeps the distance with his pursuers, who already approaches an hour just before the rest day: 50 minutes on Loeb and on Al Rajhi, that overtakes the French in the general classification by six seconds. So anyone rests …

Who also comes to rest with a good result is Nani Roma, who returned to the Top 5 (he was fourth in Stage 3) with a fifth place three and a half minutes behind Terranova. But the one who will be happier still is Laia Sanz after her best day on this Dakar, touching the top twenty (21st) at 15 minutes and after losing five when slipping a wheel. Fuertes finished close, 18 minutes away, and both form a quartet of Spaniards, with Sainz ahead and Esteve behind, from 22nd to 25th overall. In addition, Checa finally rejoined the race, Cristina Gutiérrez finishes second and is already third in T3 and Farrés remains fourth in T4.