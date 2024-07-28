Decision made

One of the many market soap operas of this long period may have found its ‘happy ending’ silly season 2024, which was already opened last February 1st by the engagement in Ferrari – for the 2025 season – of Lewis Hamilton. Now in fact, on the threshold of the summer break, even the current red driver leaving Maranello, Carlos Sainzwould finally have decided where to settle next year.

According to the German newspaper F1 Insider the Spanish would have accepted the intense courtship offered to him by James Vowles and Williams. It would therefore be no coincidence that ‘stolen’ photos leaked into the paddock on Thursday, showing Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Sr.’s father and manager Carlos Onoro leaving the British team’s hospitality area.

Benefits and clauses

Williams would have accepted substantially all of Sainz’s requests: salary terms – we are talking about a 10 million euro salary – competitiveness (guaranteed by the Mercedes power unit) and above all ‘freedom’. Sainz in fact would have obtained theInserting a clause which would allow him to to get out of the deal in case of a call from Red Bull or Mercedes.

In particular, given the close relationship that binds Vowles to Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, Sainz could have a fast track to Brackley if the Austrian manager decides to wait to put the young Italian Andrea Kimi Antonelli in the car. In this case the Bolognese would do an ‘apprenticeship’ in Williams and Sainz would land in the Silver Arrows. For the moment however the impression is that Wolff absolutely does not want to hesitate in giving the W16 to Antonelli, also considering the many tests in the car that the 2006 class is carrying out.