2022 was Carlos Sainz’s second year in Ferrari, but in some respects the Iberian was forced to start from scratch. The new generation of single-seaters has in fact forced the drivers to review their driving style, with some encountering more difficulties than others. Among these is Sainz Jr., who retraced the difficulties of the beginning of the year: “The first impact with the F1-75 was not the easiest: the car was completely new both for me and for the engineers and it didn’t suit my characteristics, so I had to work a lot on myself, on my driving style and on the car. We worked hard with the team to overcome the initial limits, which maybe weren’t so obvious from the outside, because I felt the sensations weren’t quite right yet”.

The turning point for the Spaniard was the Canadian Grand Prix. In a race that saw Charles Leclerc start from the rear to replace the power unit, all of Maranello’s hopes were poured into Carlos Sainz, who battled Max Verstappen for the win right up to the end: “The change of pace probably took place in Canada. It took me a while, but also because there were some negative GPs, like the ones in Australia at Imola where I didn’t even complete the first lap, losing a lot of time behind the wheel. In Montreal, where if you don’t push hard enough you’ll find yourself behind and if you overdo it you risk hitting the wall, I started to give you the F1-75. Fighting with Max throughout the race made me realize that I too was on the right track”.

Retracing the 2022 season, Mattia Binotto also underlined the different speed of adaptation between Leclerc and Sainz, indicating precisely in the Canadian away match the moment of the leap in quality by the Spaniard: “Leclerc immediately felt at ease in the car and we saw it in the way he won in Bahrain and Australia, but also in an absolute sense: the nine pole positions are a testament to his class, as is the victory in Austria . […] Carlos needed a few more races to get in tune with a completely different car from the 2021 one, but starting from the Canadian GP he started to master the F1-75, enjoying a perfect weekend at Silverstone, in which he achieved pole position and victory. He fully deserved the success and in the second part of the season he was very solid despite unfortunate races like the one in Austin in which he took pole position and was thrown out on the first lap.”concluded the ex-Team Principal.