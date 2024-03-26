An epic victory

The news ofCarlos Sainz's victory in Australia has now traveled around the world. The fact that it arrived with Ferrari and that it gave rise to a historic double for the Prancing Horse is certainly noteworthy, just as the fact that in the last 21 races only the Spaniard has been able to break the streak of successes of Max Verstappen.

But more than anything else, what impressed motorsport fans was the fact that Sainz, just two weeks earlier, had to miss the Saudi Arabian GP to undergo an appendicitis operation.

My road to recovery 😂😂 and a little tribute to the people that made this weekend happen. Now time to get back training, in good shape and prepare the next few races. THANK YOU! pic.twitter.com/FOVffTO6FH — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) March 26, 2024

A recovery to be 'immortalized'

The incredible recovery of #55, who is still without a contract for next year, sparked applause and even some irony, with his friend and former teammate Lando Norris who has speculated about having surgery too if this should always be the effect. More seriously, once the post-victory euphoria had subsided, Carlos Sainz himself wanted it thank all the people – doctors and physiotherapists first and foremost – who have been by his side for the last two weeks.

The Ferrari standard bearer has published a series of messages on his social channels photos and videos depicting the main stages of the recovery process, from the hospital bed to the Melbourne party. A powerful message of hope that demonstrates how much willpower Sainz put in to return to this level. “My recovery journey – wrote Sainz – and a small tribute to the people who made this weekend possible. Now it's time to get back to training, get in shape and prepare for the next races. Thank you”.