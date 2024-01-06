Return to the past?

Carlos Sainz senior did not start the 2024 Dakar on the right foot, the last with the hybrid Audi. The Spanish driver finished the prologue in 48th position, but the delay is obviously minimal, 2 minutes and 18 seconds. In this 46th edition of the most famous raid in the world, Sainz is hunting for his fourth success with as many different manufacturers after winning with Volkswagen, Peugeot and Mini.

Audi it may not be the last arrow to be shot towards this target for the Iberian rally legend. As reported by BrandIn fact, Carlos Sainz would have already made contact with Ford to be a driver for the American manufacturer in the Dakar starting from 2025.

Sebastian Loeb and Nasser Al-Attiyah have already joined Dacia and Ford would represent the ambitious and winning project that could push Sainz to further extend his career in rally raids. Moreover, Carlos senior already knows very well Malcolm Wilson, who will be responsible for the project. Sainz and Wilson, in fact, have already worked together in the three-year period 2000-2002 when the Spaniard was a Ford driver in the WRC, winning a total of two rallies in Cyprus in 2000 and in Argentina in 2002