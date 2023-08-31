In Monza with an eye to 2024

Less than a day from the first free practice session of Italian Grand Prixboth pilots of the Ferrari took part in the home weekend press conference for the Maranello-based team, which comes in Temple of Speed after the negative performance a week ago in Zandvoort. However, the expectations for the stage in the Brianza area seem quite positive Carlos Sainzwho particularly focused on the work to be done with the team with the main aim of solving the problems encountered this year to design a better single-seater for 2024: “We know what our goals are and what we did wrong with this year’s car – he commented in the meeting with the media – and there are the aspects that we riders and the rest of the team don’t like. Our aim for next year is therefore to study the behavior of the car, and this is why we are in Maranello every day to be able to work, even on the simulator”.

Cautious optimism

However, staying on the present, the Spaniard from Ferrari did not want to provide too many indications relating to expectations for this race, while admitting a certain optimism for the characteristics of the SF-23 potentially compatible with those of Monza: “I think there are some circuits where the problems emerge more clearly than others – he has declared – for example, in Austin we were strong throughout the weekend, on a track where we also managed the degradation very well, as well as Spa, where the car adapted very well. In other cases, such as Barcelona, ​​we saw the problems we had from Friday until the race, as well as in Hungary at Zandvoort. It should be better here in Monza, given that it is a track where there is normally not much wind, there are no long corners and I’m quite optimistic. However, this year we thought we’d go fast on certain circuits and that didn’t happen, so I prefer not to talk about it anymore“.

No internal struggle

For the rest of the season, Sainz has no priority to fight to finish the championship ahead of his teammate Charles Leclerc: “My goal is to accumulate as many points as possible for the team, but it is irrelevant whether I am behind or in front of Charleseven more in a season in which we are not fighting for the world championship – he added – the number one goal this year is to put together all the data we accumulate during testing to improve next year’s car, even if that means sacrifice Fridays such as those of Zandvoort to study the flow of air or the behavior of the rear wing. These are things that can compromise results over a weekend or at the end of the year, but the important thing is to keep working on the car and experimenting with new elements that can help next year’s car. It is important to understand the problems that occur during a weekend in order to replicate them in the simulator, in order to be able to solve them. It therefore means simulating wind and load to produce a more stable machine that can give you greater confidence, and these objectives can be useful foundations for next year’s machine project. In F1, we have been working on the simulator for many years, just as we have done on many other programmes, but the most important thing remains the track, and that’s where I want to try many things, starting from Friday”.

The future after F1

Finally, for the Italian Grand Prix, Ferrari will take to the track with a special livery that celebrates the success achieved by the 499P in the last 24 Hours of Le Mansa competition that is one of the future projects of the Spaniard’s career: “I’d like to stay in F1 for many years, but once my experience here is over, I’d like to try. I see it as an option, but it’s not the only one. We will see how it will be in at least ten years, as I hope”.