After taking pole position in Austin, Carlos Sainz he did not hide his aim for victory in the race, but his plans went up in smoke after just a corner, when after an uncertainty when the traffic lights went out, he was hit by George Russell’s Mercedes. The Spaniard’s Ferrari was damaged in the collision and the Madrid driver could not help but bring it back to the pits for retirement, thus closing his race after less than five minutes. The penalty for the English rival was 5 seconds, served during one of the stops, and does not seem to have satisfied Sainz: “It’s the kind of accident you expect to see in the middle of the grid, when there are so many cars in a small space. But such a contact is not often seen among the first four. I accepted the apology of RussellI esteem and respect those who do it immediately after the race. But that doesn’t mean that i am happy or that you don’t think the FIA ​​was too soft with him with the penalty “.

The Ferrari driver did not quite digest the unfortunate epilogue of the Austin race: “It was a perfect weekend, then my race was ruined by something I didn’t have control over, it’s hard to accept. For me it was one of the most difficult moments of the season, because I was convinced that I could do great things in the race, since I had a great pace. This year everything that could happen happens to me. I hope that the bad luck will be concentrated throughout this year, to feel comfortable next season “Sainz joked bitterly. The reflections of the Castilian Thursday in Mexico City were more wide-ranging, for the whole of 2022: “The fact that I was able to get back in front after a very difficult start to the season and to be able to make up for it by reinventing my driving style, with a different set-up, is positive. And I managed to find myself in a fight with the two riders currently in better shape, namely Charles and Max. Beating them for pole keeps me calm. If someone comes on me in the first corners or if you are forced to retire it is obviously frustrating, but not so much because if you are fast, Formula 1 sooner or later gives you back what it took away “concluded Carlos Sainz.