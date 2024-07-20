Last performance

2024 will be Carlos Sainz’s last year as a Ferrari driver. The surprise announcement on February 1st that Lewis Hamilton would be signed for the 2025 season, coming shortly after Charles Leclerc signed a multi-year contract extension, has the Iberian driver’s dreams of staying in Maranello were shattered who has always achieved at least one win in each season over the last three years, also carving out the luxury – in 2023 – of being the only non-Red Bull driver to climb onto the top step of the podium.

The Spanish son of art, who for the moment has not yet defined what his future in Formula 1 will be, spoke to the microphones of his colleague Alessandra Retico in a long interview given to the newspaper The RepublicSainz admitted that he had a difficult time at the beginning of the year, when he learned that he was no longer part of the Ferrari management’s plans. However, this did not prevent him from reacting by having a very positive first half of the season so far.

Appreciation and dedication

In fact, numbers in hand, the red #55 is fourth in the championship just four points behind his teammate Charles Leclerc despite having contested one GP less due to the appendicitis operation that kept him away from the track in the Saudi Arabian GP. “When they told me I wouldn’t continue I didn’t feel as appreciated as I would have liked – Sainz admitted – especially for what I gave to Ferrari. It was a tough two or three months between January and February, I went through a problematic phase with the announcement of Hamilton’s arrival and my future changing“.

There mental strength but it has always been one of the most important distinctive traits of the Madrid native born in 1994. So Sainz tried to react positively to what happened, answering the doubts about him on the track and showing a great respect for the name and history of Ferrari: “I’ve focused on taking advantage of the fact that I’m still in the red suit. As long as that’s the case, I’ll give it my all. I won’t change the way I work. Whatever happens in the next 5 or 10 years, I drove the red suit and I won, a dream that I wouldn’t change for anything.“, commented.