In Marca, the Prancing Horse rider admits that he expected a different start: “But you have to keep your concentration high, the championship is very long”

Carlos Sainz wants more, and despite Ferrari’s difficulties he shows some optimism. “So far, with these first races it’s been an aperitif – he said in an interview with Marca – Now the improvements are coming and we can say that the season is really starting. The start was tough, with a team, Red Bull, decidedly superior to the others”.

Unexpected domain — “A relatively unexpected domination, because they made a very big step forward during the winter. And even if the results at Ferrari weren’t a disaster, we all expected something more. The point isn’t so much being first or second in terms of of points, but the position you are in compared to your rivals in terms of performance. sign. The problem is that we are half a second off the lead in the race. With the different heights above the ground, Red Bull has made great progress and you go to the races knowing that they have a huge chance of dominating, and in 2022 that was not the case. Baku our car has improved and there are 18 Grands Prix and 5 Sprints left, the season has just begun. We need to keep our motivation high because the championship is very long”. See also Millionaires will play the semifinal of the Colombian Cup

The Sanctions — “I don’t want to comment on the differences in terms of sanctions depending on who commits the infraction because it would mean entering a quagmire that leads nowhere, but I think there is an inconsistency in terms of decisions. There are places where they watch certain actions with great scruple, as happened in Australia, and others in which particular attention is not paid. In this respect, I think that there is not all the consistency and professionalism that this sport requires. For that in Australia, I got angry: I don’t think the sanctions were adequately measured I think the decision was hasty and that the 5 second penalty, with one lap to go and with the safety car in action after two questionable red flags, doesn’t weigh like 5 seconds in the first lap , when you have an hour and a half ahead of you to compensate them.And then I didn’t even have the chance to explain my maneuver in front of the marshals, maybe the result would have been different. I was angry at how the penalty was applied and how I was excluded from a race due to an accident that didn’t affect anyone.” See also The king fell! Ryan Garcia loses undefeated after being knocked out by Gervonta Davis

The changes in Ferrari — “I’m comfortable with my start to the season. It’s better than 2022, and the same goes for my sensations,” he said. And regarding the changes taking place at Ferrari: “To be honest, it’s a complicated car that gave me a lot of headaches in these first few races, hence the changes we’re making: I hope they help me fight for top positions. especially on Sunday.The difficulties are more in terms of handling than reliability.There are things in the car that we don’t like and we are trying to fix them, a very aggressive plan has been put in place in Maranello to try and turn the season around. No one in the factory is very happy with this start to the championship, but I notice an attitude and desire that I haven’t seen in a while. And I like it, I like seeing a factory so committed to the project, in such an aggressive form. A job is being done. very intense to improve the machine”.

The relationship with Alonso — “There is no problem between us, despite what some have tried to show. Our relationship continues to be very good and it is not the first nor the last battle we will have on the track. With the visor down we all want the same thing, that’s the beauty of racing and as long as there’s respect there won’t be any problems”. See also Adani: "Watch out for these five young people, they are ready to rock"

The second win — “In Baku I didn’t have my best weekend, but Charles’ performance gave great vibes to the team and great motivation to everyone because from Australia we are going in the right direction. I had great pace there and Charles had it at Baku, but this is what we need to improve, the pace in the race. I think the second victory could be close, but for the moment we need a little ‘help’ from Red Bull. Which we didn’t need much a year ago. I hope we can beat them in a short time, the season has just started. I don’t know how quickly we will, but I know we will.”