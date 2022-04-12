Next week Carlos Sainz and Ferrari they will put the two-year extension of the contract expiring at the end of 2022, with the intention of sending the Spaniard a clear message of support after a difficult start to the championship by the 27-year-old from Madrid. In Bahrain, second place at the checkered flag did not gratify Sainz, who hadn’t hesitated to describe the most complex weekend since he has driven the Maranello car as that of Sakhir. In Saudi Arabia the feeling with the F1-75 had improved, allowing him to extend his streak of podiums with the third place finish. Weekend to forget instead in Australia, where in Q3 he was not able to exploit the potential of his car, qualifying ninth and exiting the scene in the very first stages of the race due to a mistake in an attempt to make up the positions lost at the start.

In sight of Imolaas reported by today’s edition of Corriere dello Sport signed by Fulvio Solms, the certificate of confidence of the extension of the agreement between Sainz and Ferrari will arrive: “The contract has just been completed, it is ready in detail and there is only that rite to be performed in quick succession to comply with the rules that govern Wall Street and the Italian Stock Exchange: private signing and announcement within twenty-four hours“. Finally, Mattia Binotto has no intention of designating a first and a second guide, despite the fact that the ranking expresses an eloquent 71-33 in favor of Charles Leclerc, “not only so as not to frustrate Sainz’s talent but also to keep Charles alert, around which Binotto has no intention of creating a cotton wool nest“, We read in the Roman newspaper.