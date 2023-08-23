Ferrari-Sainz, the future is decided in winter

“I’ll decide this winter, now at Ferrari we have other priorities to resolve, and I’m focused on bringing the Scuderia back to the top“. With these words spoken in Hungary, Carlos Sainz had dismissed the talks about his contract renewal with Ferrari. The agreement between the Spaniard and the Cavallino expires at the end of 2024, exactly like that of Charles Leclerc. While the position of #16 now seems untouchable, that of Smooth Operator it is instead slightly more precarious. Not unstable, but with some less certainty than the Monegasque.

Vasseur’s words

Frederic, the team principal Vasseurwho every time reiterates the centrality of Leclerc in the project, has postponed the discussions on the renewal of Sainz to this winter: “We have time to discuss. There are still 18 months of the contract. Both though we want to start the new season with a clear picture of the situation. This means that we have to make a decision before the end of the year“, these are his words at the press conference to journalists, including those of FormulaPassion.

“We still have four to five months to think about it. On this point we are fully in line with Sainz and his entourage. Even in difficult moments we had the same question and always replied that we would have time to discuss“.

Future hypotheses for Sainz

In the last few grands prix Sainz was asked not to overtake Leclerc, in order to keep his positions on the track and not waste time in duels. These circumstances favored the overtaking of the Monegasque in the drivers’ standings and could induce Smooth Operator to reconsider their future. Sainz wants Ferrari, but he also wants a lead role, which is impossible with Leclerc. The important seats as protagonists, however, have already been booked for some time: the bets remain at #55, as can Aston Martin and Audi, which will begin its adventure in Formula 1 in 2026.