The scenario that welcomed Ferrari at the Red Bull Ring could not have been different. The wave of problems accused in the Paul Ricard match by Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc reached Austria, and in the press conference on Thursday was the first question put to Sainz.

In Maranello the results of the French trip triggered the alarm and from Carlos’ words it emerged that more plans were made to try to solve the thorny problem linked to tire management.

Something in this direction will already be tested on the track at Spielberg tomorrow, but Sainz confirmed that a definitive solution will take some time.

Were you able to understand the origin of the problems you accused Sunday at the Paul Ricard?

“It has only been three days since we encountered the problem, and the team were quite surprised by what happened. But we have known for a while that we are exposed to front tire degradation. “

“It is interesting to see how such a large team mobilized to address and solve this problem, I was involved in all the meetings and discussions aimed at understanding how to improve this situation. I spent these three days (after the Paul Ricard ) in Maranello, we have developed a plan for the short, medium and long term to try to solve this problem ”.

What are your expectations on the eve of this weekend?

“This is a fun track for the drivers, there is always a great battle in the race. You fight to enter the DRS area, or not to let anyone behind you enter it, because with these straights the moving wing makes a big difference “.

“In qualifying the lap is really very fast, and personally I think the most interesting part are the last two corners, a downhill stretch, and I would say that curve ‘9’ if you have the right grip is really at the limit of being done. in full, so I would say that overall in qualifying we will have to do a ‘crazy’ lap, and we will not be able to afford the slightest mistake because losing a tenth on this track means losing a lot. Overall it is a very demanding circuit in terms of driving “.

Mattia Binotto said it could take some time to resolve the tire management problem definitively. On what tracks do you think you may have to face this situation again?

“On the more limited circuits on the front axle we have problems, so we already knew on the eve of the French Grand Prix that we could have some difficulties. Friday was quite hot and the track was in decent condition, and in that situation we didn’t see any indication that made us fear for the front axle, but suddenly on Sunday the change in track conditions triggered a big problem for us. ” .

“I agree with Mattia, in three days it is not possible to find a definitive solution, so we remain a bit exposed on this front, but we can do something to start learning. I think what we are missing at the moment is the possibility of experimenting, evaluating different types of set-up to be able to tackle the problem. At the same time there are major investigations that have started and that will lead to solutions in the medium and long term “.

After seven races, do you feel more comfortable in Ferrari? Is there anything you would still like to change to fit you even better?

“To be honest… I immediately felt at home. I had my first meetings with the team in December and I immediately had the feeling that everyone was already listening to me and paying attention, a passage that usually comes after the first tests and the first races, after working together and listening to each other. Sometimes a rider has some strange ideas, on other occasions less so, but overall I feel like I’m at home, we’re all at home, and I don’t need anything else. I see that everyone pays attention to my point of view, and in the same way I listen to all the people on the team, but I’m sure that with time it will get even better, I think it’s natural ”.