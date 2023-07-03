What a joke

The Austrian Grand Prix represented, without the possibility of contradiction, the best performance this season by Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard was a great protagonist throughout the weekend, finishing at third place the Sprint race on Saturday and crossing the finish line in fourth position in the Sunday GP. But then the revision of the videos on compliance with the track limits, implemented by the FIA ​​following the complaint presented by Aston Martin, scuttled the Spaniard’s race, making him fall up to sixth position. An atrocious mockery for the Iberian, who had already commented bitterly on the original fourth place, experienced as a missed podium.

Strategy discussions

In post-race interviews the Ferrari #55 had not failed to shoot a few shots at your teamcontesting the management of the double pit stop under the Virtual Safety Car regime and also there lack of possibility to contest Leclerc’s position on the track at the start of the race. A decision that – with hindsight – conditioned the Spaniard’s entire race. In fact, if Sainz had managed to overtake his teammate before the first pit stop, he would have become Verstappen’s first pursuer, forcing Leclerc to queue up behind him during the double stop.

Radio communications

Already in the middle of the race, via radio, Sainz had clearly let his intentions shine through on several occasions, then held back by his track engineer Riccardo Adami and by the red pit wall. In the first laps of the race, the Madrid native found himself constantly under a second behind Leclerc. Asked by the garage about the pace he could have kept, his answer was rather pungent: “I think you can see it. I don’t need to tell you”. An even more explicit message had arrived earlier: “I can pass“. So, after a few roundsit fell to Adami to ‘appease’ Sainz’s ambitionswho was told to wait: “Let’s stick to the plan. No attacks yet“.

The real reason for tension with the team, however, comes at the pit stop under VSC regime. The decision of the double stop, in fact, was taken by the strategists of Ferrari. Below is the transcript of the communications that took place in those excited moments:

Sainz: “What do you think, what should I do? Open [il gap]? The tires are doing well. Can you tell me what we want to do, please?”

Adams: “Box with both cars”.

Sainz: “Ok, then I’ll open [il gap] with Charles”.

However, the stop does not go as hoped: both Leclerc and Sainz waste time and the Spaniard returns to the track in fifth place, understandably annoyed.

Sainz: “Guys, let’s go. Why didn’t we stay out?”