Behind Red Bull, balance

Drivers and teams have arrived in Montreal in recent days where this evening – Italian time – the free practice sessions will start which will open the awaited weekend of the Canadian GP. The curiosity, more than for the Red Bull ahead, is above all to understand how the challenge behind the RB19s will unfold. In fact, Mercedes, Aston Martin and Ferrari continue to compete for the role of second force: the Silverstone team was more consistent, but the double podium achieved by the two cars from Brackley in Spain certified the goodness of the updates brought by Toto Wolff’s team.

No updates

And Ferrari? At the moment it is further behind, with only one podium collected in the season – in Azerbaijan by Charles Leclerc – and with perplexities about the evident differences in performance seen in Barcelona between the Monegasque himself and Carlo Sainz. In fact, the Spaniard defended himself by bringing home a good fifth place, while Leclerc sank to the rear. Speaking to the microphones of the official site of F1 own Sainz appeared a little more confident for the North American away match, underlining how the Montreal track should better adapt to the peculiarities of the red. The package, however, will be the same as two weeks ago. No updates have been introduced.

“It’s a circuit that I like and where I’ve done well in the past Sainz commented. I like the feeling of going over the curbs and being close to the walls, a bit like in Monaco. We hope to have a better weekend. After Spain at 100%, we understood the car better, because we understood some things that weekend. But in terms of performance we have nothing new here. What we expect from the package we brought to Barcelona is to make better use of it and also to better adapt to the characteristics of the track.”.

Watch out for Alpine

Sainz then focused on the very balanced battle for the role of second force, launching a warning. In the opinion of the Spaniard, in fact, as well as from Aston Martin and Mercedes, Ferrari will soon also have to beware of Alpine. “Alpine is about to join us – declared the #55 from Madrid – they are very close to joining this battle, although I think we still have a slight advantage. We are very close between Aston and Mercedes. Normally it’s Aston who have a slight lead, but Mercedes had it in Barcelona“.