Carlos Sainz he made his F1 debut in 2015 with Toro Rosso and in the space of eight seasons he drove for four different teams. At the end of 2017, the Spanish driver obtained a loan in Renault, a team in which he competed in the 2018 championship alongside Nico Hulkenberg. In the following two years, the Madrid-born moved to McLaren where he shared the garage with Lando Norris before moving to Ferrari starting from 2021, a team with which he has already extended his contract this season until 2024.

Sainz found himself facing Daniil Kvyat and – for a few races – Pierre Gasly in addition to those already mentioned as teammates. In no team did the driver born in 1994 find himself in a position to feel a ‘follower’ classification towards his ‘leading driver’ box mate. “Have I ever felt treated like a second driver in Ferrari? Neither in Ferrari nor elsewhere. I don’t deserve it”the words of the former McLaren driver interviewed by The Corriere della Sera.

The Iberian experienced a not easy start to 2022. While Charles Leclerc flew the F1-75 reaping pole positions and victories Sainz struggled with two consecutive zeros in Australia and at Imola, with driving errors that continued in Miami with the track going off in free practice. In that moment of great difficulty, the Spaniard particularly appreciated the support that was guaranteed to him by the Maranello team: “I was pleased with the respect, because after the first part of the season I could have become a second driver. But I reacted.”

The lack of clear hierarchies in Ferrari was one of the aspects most criticized by fans of the Scuderia from Maranello, accustomed in the recent past to the fact that there was always a well-defined first guide inside the garage (as were Michael Schumacher, Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel). Sainz came to Ferrari to win the World Championship and the fact that he was not a follower has always been made clear by Matthias Binotto. For this Charles Leclerc is aware of the fact that in 2023 a treatment like Max Verstappen, the true king in Red Bull, will not be reserved for him, but that he will have to establish himself with performance, earning the ranks of first driver on the track.