Sainz analyzes Ferrari’s black period

“Weather permitting, I want the podium“. Before starting the engines in Hungary, Carlos Sainz he was very optimistic. And probably Ferrari was too, also because theoretically the Hungaroring circuit is better suited to the characteristics of the SF-23. However, the simulator data did not translate into track feedback: Ferrari finished 70 seconds behind Max Verstappen and was the fourth force today, also behind McLaren and Mercedes.

The Spaniard, author of a great start but who then had to surrender to Sergio Perez and George Russell, analyzes the negative period of the Maranello team with his usual lucidity, announcing a change of approach for the Spa-Francorchamps Sprint weekend.

Sainz’s words

“We finished the race in the positions we deserve right nowas we also did at Silverstone, with our rivals McLaren and Mercedes making steps forward“, these are the words of Sainz a Sky Sports F1. “Even if we are developing the car well, there are still some defects that we cannot improve. We struggled with race pace, on a track where we certainly expected better performance. We will probably find ourselves in Belgium with a different racing philosophy and we hope to get back to doing well“.

“This weekend ended as expected, a bit like at Silverstone. We need to understand why our rivals are developing a lot, Mclaren and Mercedes have a higher race pace than ours. It’s something we’ve already seen, but in the race we struggle with the hard tires and in the longer stints: we need to improve. It is clear that this year’s car has gods weaknesses that we are not correcting quicklybut on these circuits with long corners, where we suffer with the balance, it’s difficult. We expected to go better on this trackbut it is clear that this was not the case“.