In the first year he beat Charles Leclerc, in the second he suffered more than his team-mate, but achieved his first career victory – as well as three pole positions. In his third season with Ferrari, Carlos Sainz he no longer wants to settle for placings and launches the challenge for the title. The Spaniard – slowly – adapted to the car: in fact, most of the 63 points that divide him from Charles Leclerc were accumulated in the first four races. But Ferrari’s season was too full of mistakes and misfortunes to make comparisons between the two drivers. The team and the drivers have long since given up on 2022 (well before the official title to Max Verstappen) preferring to focus on 2023. The Spaniard believes that, with a competitive car, the World Championship is not a pipe dream.

“My goal is to become world champion one day. I hope that if there is a good car again next year, I can be in the fight from the start. I don’t have to lose control in the first part of the season, because I know that once I’m in the fight, I’m able to stay there. This will be the goal, we are working at Ferrari to get that car back (seen in the first half of the year, ed.) and to improve as a team, so that if the opportunity arises again next year, we will not let it slip away“, He told his compatriots of AS. “There are things that I am satisfied with this year, for example I have improved a lot after a rather difficult start. I’m proud of this, but the season had a difficult start and even though I picked up the pace, something happened every two or three races that didn’t allow me to find continuity.“.