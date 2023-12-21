by STEFANO OLLANU

Sainz aims for the third renewal

It was the then team principal Mattia Binotto who opened the doors of Ferrari to Carlos Sainzafter choosing him to replace four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel in the team for the 2021 season.

The Spaniard, who had raced for Toro Rosso, Renault and McLaren, did not substantially disappoint expectations, proving himself rather concrete, so much so that he earned a renewal as early as April 2022, for another two seasons. Sainz made no secret of his desire to obtain a third extension with the Prancing Horse, the team with which he achieved his 2 victories in F1 and 16 of the 18 podiums in his career.

Sainz's words

Speaking at an event sponsored by Estrella Galicia, Sainz explained – regarding the contract -: “As Fred Vasseur said, there have been talks. You all know that my goal is to start the 2024 season already knowing where I will race in 2025. My priority is to renew with Ferrari and continue together for many more years. We are both happy and the goal is to continue together and we have three months before the next race to finalize it.”

In recent weeks there have been rumors of a possible Ferrari offer of a single season. Sainz's thoughts – as reported by As And Brand -, it's clear: “These are journalists' opinions and I will not comment on speculation. I want to renew and when I do I like to do it for more than a year. I feel perfectly appreciated by Fred and the entire Ferrari family.”

The 29-year-old from Madrid then recalled a race that he thinks saw his popularity among fans grow: “There Monza battle with Red Bull little has changed within the team, Ferrari knows what I'm capable of, they have my data. I think it was more a message for the fans, where I gave everything to keep the car ahead of the Red Bull in the first laps. I hope it changed my status with them, having then got on the podium.”