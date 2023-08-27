The Spaniard was satisfied with the placement: “We finished in front of cars that should have gone better, for the Italian GP I have better sensations”. Leclerc: “The touch with Piastri damaged my car too much”

– zandvoort (holland)

"I'm happy to have fought for the podium, in these conditions it wasn't within our reach and fifth place is therefore an excellent result". In the words of Carlos Sainz junior there is a little sense of the tiring Ferrari day today in Zandvoort. In the end, the Spaniard has to declare himself happy with a fifth place which in other times would be considered a bad result. But in light of the difficulties of the SF-23 this Dutch weekend, in the end the words of the Spaniard are understandable. "In the last stint we had to use an intermediate tire that was already used yesterday – Sainz said – it was excellent, in these conditions, to have finished ahead of Hamilton. A result I'm satisfied with, also because the podium in terms of pace was really distant. I'm happy to have fought with cars that, on paper, were ahead of us in terms of performance. Monza? It's a different circuit, where I have better sensations than in today's race".

speak leclerc — The one who saw his race decided practically immediately (in negative) was Charles Leclerc, who collided with Piastri's McLaren a few corners after the start: "I suffered damage to the underbody and to the front wing which caused a drop decisive aerodynamic – he said – the pit stop on the first lap was at my call. We gained something in the moment, but the contact with Piastri at the start caused some very problematic damage to the front wing. It is an important part of the car , so we lost about sixty points of downforce."

speak vasseur — Team principal Fred Vasseur comments on the GP as follows: "Sainz's fifth position is a good result considering the conditions, we remain confident for Monza – he said – a very difficult weekend for us. Leclerc had a contact on the first lap with Piastri who he caused damage to the wing and the underbody which then forced him to retire. Sainz did instead an excellent last stint, keeping Hamilton behind. With these conditions, his fifth position can certainly be considered a good result. Monza? I hope that a different result can be obtained, also because we will race on a completely different circuit from Zandvoort. We will have to prepare ourselves in the best possible way to obtain a result that is up to par. As far as developments are concerned, we must do our best to change the situation, restructuring the car and trying to get the most out of the car we have, without thinking about the legacy of the past".