Carlos Sainz fulfilled with his work to perfection in a Monaco GP that was complicated from the beginning for Ferrari with the abandonment of pole man, Charles Leclerc. For this reason, although the Madrilenian was happy for himself, he was more so for the team. «Ferrari, as a team, has to be proud of the car and the step they have taken this year. When you see that the other car does not start from pole, suddenly the responsibility falls on you, to try to save the weekend a bit. A car is left out and you want to give the team a podium, “Sainz assumed after the race. “Obviously Valtteri (Bottas) had that problem at the stop, but I still felt really good with the car today. I felt that the team, at the very least, deserved a podium this weekend, “he said.

About his performance, Sainz was still somewhat stunned, but satisfied. «It is a good result. If you had told me before coming to Monaco that I would finish second, I would have accepted it, without a doubt. It’s just the circumstances of the whole weekend: Charles on pole, I couldn’t do my lap yesterday in qualifying … maybe that’s why it doesn’t taste as good as it should, but I’m convinced that as far as reflect I will be very happy and proud of the weekend», Admitted the Madrilenian happily.

Alonso, dissatisfied



Fernando Alonso, however, I was not satisfied at all with the overall weekend he had in Monaco. Not so much for the result, which also, but for the Alpine performance. Happy for the race. We started seventeenth and finished thirteenth. In Monaco it is difficult to overtake and we gained two positions with Tsunoda at the start and with Russell at Turn 3, so what could be done was done. In that sense I am happy, but the weekend has been disappointing in terms of benefits, “he admitted.

He was more smiling when talking about the performance of his friend Carlos Sainz. Happy for him. When he finished fourth yesterday it seemed that the podium chance was slipping away, but today, with the abandonment of Bottas and Leclerc, he has placed second. I looked at the screens and said to myself: ‘Let’s see if something happens to Verstappen, victory.’ but it could not be. It will come to him in the future, “ventured the Asturian.

Alpine, however, did not close a bad weekend. Esteban Ocon added two more points and the French team has four consecutive races in the top ten with at least one car. They already have AlphaTauri in sight.