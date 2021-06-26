The defending Ferrari that faced the qualifying session of the Styrian GP. Charles Leclerc closed the session with the seventh fastest time, and a gap of 6 tenths from the time trial signed by Verstappen, while even worse went to Carlos Sainz even out already in Q2.

The Spaniard, tomorrow, will have to start from the twelfth box and will be forced to a full comeback race to erase the still fresh memory of the Paul Ricard blow.

That Ferrari was in crisis on the flying lap was evident since Friday, when the Cavallino team decided to focus more on the race pace to try to understand the problems of tire degradation that have crippled the SF21s on French soil.

However, something more was expected in qualifying that did not arrive. Sainz, however, had already smelled the air yesterday and was not surprised at today’s result.

“After what we saw yesterday I was expecting a complicated qualifying. From the beginning of the weekend we realized that there would be other cars much more competitive than ours ”.

Ferrari on the Red Bull Ring track suffered direct confrontation with the mid-table teams. In what until a few weeks ago seemed a narrow fight with McLaren for the role of third force in the championship, today two outsiders such as AlphaTauri and Alpine have also entered.

“At this circuit we are very far not only from McLaren, but also from AlphaTauri. The Alpine also seems very competitive ”.

During the qualifying session, some doubts arose as to whether Ferrari had decided to sacrifice lap time to focus on a wet set-up in anticipation of a race in the rain.

Sainz confirmed that the team has decided to adopt a more charged aerodynamic configuration, not only for better grip in the wet, but also to avoid those problems of degradation seen last Sunday at Paul Ricard.

“Unfortunately in Q2 I couldn’t do much more. I hope that tomorrow in the race the suffering seen last week will not be repeated and that we can recover ”.

“We think it will rain tomorrow, and after the degradation we suffered at Paul Ricard we decided to increase the downforce to see if we can solve this problem.”

Could we have dared more in qualifying with a more exhausted set-up? Sainz answered the question clearly …

“Even with a lighter wing we would not have been faster. The gap between us and AlphaTauri is important and I don’t think another winger would have changed our lives ”.