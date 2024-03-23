Carlos' flash

In Melbourne for qualifying the spotlight was all on Charles Leclerc, considered by almost everyone to be Max Verstappen's main rival for pole position. Instead he was the best of the Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainzfantastic second to just 15 days after the appendicitis operation.

There couldn't have been a better return for the Spaniard, after the forced withdrawal in Jeddah. A strong message also sent in market key, also given the difficult day experienced by what will be the next Ferrari couple: Leclerc-Hamilton. For the moment, however, Sainz's attention is entirely focused on tomorrow's GP, which will also have an inevitable additional difficulty for him, linked to the duration of the event.

Attention and optimism

“Everything I'm doing is part of the plan to recover for tomorrow – the Madrid native explained to Sky Sport F1 – so far I've only done 15-20 laps per session, which isn't many. Tomorrow I will have to do 58 consecutively, which is many more. Every day that passes I feel better. I won't be and am not 100%, but it doesn't worry me because I have no pain. I have strange sensations in the car, everything moves a bit, but that's normal“.

Possible victory

Despite the after-effects of the operation, Sainz is confident about his chances ahead of the race – decidedly more than Charles Leclerc let on – and believes he can achieve victory, with a bit of luck: “Without pain I can push and having a good feeling with the car I can do well – he underlined – I feel good and so far the degradation with the front is good, but we have tried the medium, not the hard yet. If I feel good tomorrow and if we do a perfect job I think we can win“.