On a Sunday when Charles Leclerc came home once again with a fistful of flies in his hand, at the end of a race he had led for the first 18 laps, before losing control of his car and crashing into the barriers of protection in turn 11, to keep the mood of the Ferrari fans high, he had to think Carlos Sainz. Starting from 19th position on the grid to replace the power unit, the Iberian driver was able to recover up to fifth place, faithfully replicating the result obtained by Leclerc himself in a similar situation in the Canadian GP. Sainz’s performance did not go unnoticed even among the fans, who awarded the # 55 with the award of Driver of the Day.

Paradoxically, however, even after such a comeback, the fifth place finish left a bit of bitterness in the mouth of the Madrid player. Thanks to a couple of extraordinary overtaking operations on the track against George Russell and Sergio Perez, in fact, Sainz was able to get back into the race until third place, albeit with a five-second penalty for an unsafe release looming over his head. With 10 laps to go, after a question and answer with his own track engineer Riccardo Adami, Sainz was forced to stop in the pit lane for a second pit stop. According to the team’s calculations, in fact, the medium tires that the Spaniard mounted at the first stop would not have been able to survive until the end of the race.

On the radio, however, the Cavallino standard bearer showed more than a doubt about this decision. Analyzing the messages between the cockpit and the garage, two things can be seen: first of all, the lack of timing of the Ferrari wall, which initially calls its driver to stop while in full brawl with Perez, triggering an understandably angry response from the Spaniard; then Sainz’s greater ‘compliance’ in accepting the strategy suggested by the pits. Compared to Monaco or Silverstone, in fact, where the Madrid player had opposed some tactical choices to say he was wrong, in this case the # 55 ‘obeys orders’. Shortly after returning to the track with new tires, however, he expressed his disappointment at a call he said was incorrect.

Round 41/53 [Sainz in lotta con Perez per la 3° posizione]

Adami: “Box Carlos, box”.

Sainz: “Not now! Not now!”.

Adami: “Stay out”.

Lap 42/53

Sainz: “Let’s go guys! How can you call me in the pits at that moment ”.

Sainz: “Can we try to go all the way? What do you think? Maybe let’s take another ride ”.

Adami: “We think box now. We think box now ”.

Sainz: “Ok ok ok”.

Round 46/53

Sainz: “I don’t understand why we stopped in the pits. We would have been able to distance them ”.

Round 49/53

Sainz: “Aaah. I do not understand”.

Checkered flag

Adami: “P5, P5. You did a master class out there. Nice overtaking maneuvers and good work ”.

Sainz: “Yes thanks. Thank you”.

Adami: “The thing about the pits is that with the strategy we thought that the tires would not come to the end. It was difficult, I know you did what you could… ”.

Sainz: “Yes I know, but we had nothing to lose”.

Adami: “Understood”.