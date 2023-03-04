Unexpected problems

Carlos Sainz’s adaptation to the SF-23 had perhaps been one of the happiest notes of the pre-season tests of the Maranello team and had acted as a counterbalance to the evident dissatisfaction shown by Charles Leclerc both in body language and – in words – in the analysis of the three days of practice held on the Sakhir track. Now that after a week we are back on the same track for the first free practice of the season, the situation has turned 180°. The Ferrari in the ball seems to be that of the Monegasque, good fourth at the end of FP2, while Sainz has sunk to 14th position. Not exactly the start to the season that the Spaniard would have liked, especially after the spin that saw him protagonist during the first session.

Need for ransom

“Today was a more complicated Friday than expected – the Madrid native admitted without hesitation at the end of the day – we had some balance problems and so it was necessary to change a lot of settings on the car to react to the limitations that slowed me down. However, it is only Friday and I am convinced that the analyzes we will do tonight will allow us to take a step forward tomorrow“. An omen, that of Sainz, which looks a lot like one absolute necessity. In fact, with more than half the grid collected in the space of a second, the risk for the Ferrari #55 is that his setup difficulties could lead him to immediately lose important points in terms of the championship.