A differentiated strategy

There Ferrari was able to close her Japanese Grand Prix at third place with Carlos Sainz and fourth with Charles Leclerc thanks to a practically flawless strategy. In fact, the Spaniard achieved the best possible result, behind the elusive Red Bulls and the Monegasque with the only pit stop and an enviable management of the life of the medium tyre, managed to climb from the eighth starting position to the final fourth.

Sainz's doubts

When Carlos Sainz he stopped for his second pit stop on lap 37he got back on track in seventh position and to earn the podium he had to overtake Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc. No mean feat.

“Managing the degradation was quite difficult. But then suddenly the clouds arrived and the degradation decreased“Sainz explained to Sky Deutschlandadding: “I thought I would be faster with the one stop, because then I had to do a lot of overtaking and I believed that it would be very difficult to climb back up to third or fourth place. Luckily I was fast on the Hard.”