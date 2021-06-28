Ferrari received many compliments for its conduct in the race during the Styrian Grand Prix, but it should be emphasized that the Red was dubbed not only by Max Verstappen but also by Lewis Hamilton. A relatively positive result, therefore, but in absolute terms it shows how far the Scuderia di Maranello still has to go to be at the level of the best. One detail has not escaped: Carlos Sainz in fact split from Hamilton with six laps to go until the end of the Grand Prix. The Ferrari driver was in fact superior in terms of pace compared to the # 44, and keeping up with him meant giving up the already narrow possibility of grabbing the fifth position from Lando Norris.

Sainz: “Without Lewis in front I would have taken Norris”

“I didn’t want to do anything stupid, I didn’t want to ruin my race and at the same time I didn’t want to ruin Lewis’ title race either. But I was realizing that it would get harder and harder to catch Lando if I stayed behind him. So, together with the team, we found a way to talk to Mercedes. I split with the DRS and was able to resume the chase from Norris even if, after spending 15 laps behind Lewis, I had ruined the front tires and there was little time to recover”Said Sainz immediately after the Grand Prix. And in fact, listening to the radio team, you can see how it is the Spaniard himself who asks the team to “intercede” with Mercedes.

Sainz: “Can you talk to Mercedes and say I’ll split up? Thank you“.

The track engineer Riccardo Adami replies that the team will do everything possible and after a few minutes reopens the connection: “Now you can try to split up“. Sainz doubles up before Schlossgold and – after having joined and thanked Hamilton with a wave of his hand – says: “I owe Lewis a favor, thanks guys“.