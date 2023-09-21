The Spaniard wants to give continuity to the victory in Singapore: “Quick celebration and then head to Suzuka, a medium-low load track that has often created problems for us. But now we know more and I’m confident”

– suzuka (japan)

“We had an evening of celebrations, because the whole team deserved it, but then we immediately started thinking about this race: Suzuka is one of my favorite circuits, even if I don’t think this will be an easy weekend for us.” Carlos Sainz junior is already looking ahead to this Suzuka weekend, which comes immediately after the victory in Singapore, there wasn’t any time for big celebrations.

turn the page — Ferrari has already turned the page, the good things shown at Marina Bay must be confirmed even if Suzuka 8 presents very different technical challenges compared to the Singapore Citizen, where Ferrari found a good balance and made the most of it of Red Bull's negative weekend: "Suzuka features high-speed corners and runs with a medium-low aerodynamic load, which often highlighted some of the SF-23's limitations – said Sainz – furthermore there is often wind here , which is not a friend of our car, which proved to be very sensitive in its behavior to its changes."