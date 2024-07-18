by VALERIO BARRETTA

Sainz between present and future

For months Carlos Sainz he is playing on two tables. In one – that of Ferrari – he has always been present: the Spaniard contributed to the growth of the Scuderia after a disastrous 2020 and took some important satisfactions, such as the three victories of Silverstone, Singapore and Melbourne; in the other Sainz “found himself” due to Ferrari’s decision to sacrifice him to get to Lewis Hamilton.

Despite health problems (which took him out of the Jeddah GP) and discussions with many teams to understand who to tie himself to for 2025, Sainz is fourth in the standings, just -4 from his teammate Charles Leclerc, on whom he recovered 28 points between the Red Bull Ring and Silverstone. This is also why Sainz wants this positive moment to continue. A moment that is positive for him, not for the teamwho introduced an update at Montmeló that has so far been ineffective and has recently been the fourth force on the track. Nevertheless, the Spaniard hopes to win again in 2024: for the first time he would close an F1 season with at least two victories.

Sainz’s words

“I hope I can aim for more wins and podiums, I think that ultimately this should be the goal for this year.. I will be there trying to get them as I have done for the last three years.“, these are the words in an interview with RacingNews365. “As for the championship, we realize that it is a very difficult task given the level of Red Bull and Max Verstappen.“.

“Every time there was an opportunity, we took it, like in Melbourne. I was very proud, not so much for the win itself, but for the situation I was in at the beginning of the year: I would not have continued at Ferrari, I missed a race but I recovered immediately with a win.“, he continued. “It was a very special moment in my career, which made me feel very proud. It was probably one of the happiest moments of my life.”.

The future

Sainz’s 2025 is the question everyone is trying to answer. The Spaniard’s strategy has essentially been to wait for a seat to become available at Red Bull or Mercedes. Which hasn’t happened so far, but the two dominators of the turbo-hybrid era have sent mixed signals to Sainz: so, when he seemed resigned to a second-tier seat, the #55 took another few weeks of time, effectively blocking the market for many other drivers.