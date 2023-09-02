The perfect Saturday

The man of the day in Monza is Carlos Sainz. This time it will be he, and not Charles Leclerc, who will start in front of everyone in the most awaited race of the year by Ferrari fans. The Spaniard’s dream is to succeed tomorrow, in the race, a repeat the feat accomplished today in qualifica, when by a handful of thousandths of a second he managed to keep behind both Verstappen’s Red Bull and the twin car of his Monegasque companion, who gave the people of Maranello their last great joy on the Brianza circuit in 2019.

However, the reigning world champion is ready to hunt, for Sainz and for history: with success in fact Verstappen would set the all-time record for number of consecutive victories in the history of F1. Were Red Bull’s #1 to collect his tenth consecutive triumph, he would also break the cabal, which historically wants the winner of the previous year’s GP not to be able to repeat himself on the Lombard track. “I don’t believe the statistics that say that the previous year’s winner at Monza has no luck the following year – Sainz immediately made it clear, referring to Verstappen – Sunday whoever is fastest wins“.

Doubts about the race pace

In the press conference the Spaniard did not hide his difficulties he expects to encounter tomorrow in the race. However, the intention is not to settle for the podium, but to try to break the bank with what – if achieved – would be an epic undertaking: “A win tomorrow? It’s a real possibility – assured the Madrilenian – especially starting from the pole position. I have to get off to a good start and leave Max behind. I’ll try, always keeping an open mind to adapt to what happens“.

“Obviously it won’t be easy, I’ll be honest. On the flying lap we are strong but from the race pace simulations we have seen that we will suffer. But we will give everything to get the maximum result. Today my car was great. Species in Ascari and Parabolica”. Not even the possible investigation by the FIA ​​has ever frightened Sainz: “I wasn’t worried about the possible penalty, because if I had respected the minimum time imposed, I would have created an impediment“, he concluded.