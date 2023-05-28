Sunday to forget

The true, big disappointment on Sunday in Monte Carlo was Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard, who started from fourth position on the starting grid and had a real chance of aiming for the third step of the podium on the eve of the race, instead fell back, up to eighth place. Above all, a couple of mistakes on the track cut off the legs of the Ferrari driver: the first at the start of the race, when he damaged his front wing in an improbable attempt to overtake Esteban Ocon; the second when the rain arrived, with a long shot that definitely sent him crashing behind his teammate Charles Leclerc.

Wrong strategy

More than on individual driving errors, however, in the post-race analysis the 28-year-old from Madrid focused above all on too many carelessness committed in the management of strategies. With great transparency, the Ferrari driver did not accuse the team and his wall, but acknowledged that he himself made some erroneous calls which then led him to slip back in the standings.

Sainz’s words

“We tried to stay one more lap out after the second stop, from medium to hard – commented the #55 to the microphones of Sky Sport F1 – but it was a mistake, also from me, wanting to stay out a round more. It will serve as a lesson for us. Clearly today was a bit of a lottery and it wasn’t easy to judge. It was a difficult race”.

Towards Barcelona

With this result Sainz slipped to sixth place in the Drivers’ standings, behind both the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. The next race will be particularly important for the son of art, given that it will be raced at his home, in Spain, on the Barcelona circuit.