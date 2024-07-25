by VALERIO BARRETTA

Sainz’s 2025 is still a question mark

Carlos Sainz he is coveted by half the starting grid and his indecision on 2025 is forcing the driver market to the minimum terms. Of the second-tier teams, the only one that has the lineup complete for next year is Haas, which had shown interest in the Spaniard but had never been taken seriously into consideration by the driver. The others are awaiting the steps of #55, who in the press conference at Spa reiterated that wanting to wait until the last moment for Red Bull and Mercedes (without naming them, but making it clear), while Sauber – Audi from 2026 – remains a fallback even with the presence of Mattia Binotto.

Sainz’s words

“My best option for next year would be a car that can win the titlehas always been my first priority since these discussions about my future began“, these are the words of the Spaniard.

“We all know that the probability of this happening is small but it has always been my goal and if it doesn’t happen I will choose the best project for my immediate future. Who will win the championship next year? I don’t know, I have to watch first and then to understand what will be there“.

Sainz will be there in 2025

Only if he were to fail to secure an agreement with a top team for next year, Sainz would settle. And he shows that he is not afraid of being left holding the baby: “Gap year? Absolutely not. I love Formula 1: At the peak of my career I prefer to go to a mid-table team and help them find the right path“.