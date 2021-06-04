The first day of work of the Azerbaijan GP left a result that, if repeated on Sunday, would give wings to the Spanish fans and those who go on the boat of those who want to believe in a progressive but inexorable end of the Mercedes cycle. With the Red Bulls as benchmarks, Carlos Sainz placed his SF21 in third position on the timesheets both in the morning and in the afternoon, demonstrating what the second place in Monaco revealed: the adaptation of the Spanish to Ferrari is more than achieved.

Fast on one lap and in long runs, Sainz had a perfect Friday day. The intricate streets of Baku left some scare, like a skid that made him brush against a wall, although without major consequences. The search for those limits cost his teammate, Charles Leclerc, a little more expensive, who hit the wall and had to return to the pits with the consequent loss of time. Nerves in the Monegasque for having Sainz so strong? Not much less, although if you make one of these mistakes in the race, you will pay dearly.

Despite the good feelings, Sainz called for calm. “We went faster than expected but it is also true that I had a couple of slips on my good laps, while in the long runs we could not see the pace clearly so the whole picture may not be so clear”, He warned, before assuring that they are not as fast as in Monaco. “Red Bull is in short and long runs, so we have to work to see if we can find a little more time per lap,” he said.

He’s right in putting energy drink cars at the forefront. First Max Verstappen and then Sergio Pérez -the dominance of Friday was theirs-, while the Mercedes either covered up or really have many more problems than they would like. Neither Lewis Hamilton nor Valtteri Bottas reached the ‘top 10’, on a strange Friday that makes one suspect that they are really saving themselves to surprise on Saturday as they have done before. The difference is that here his performance on one lap was not good, but it was on long runs. Hamilton rode in similar times to the Red Bulls with a full tank of fuel, which augurs extreme equality for Sunday. Bottas no, but little can be expected of him.

Alonso’s best Friday



After the doubts raised in Monaco and the growing feeling that this was going to be a much more complicated year than expected, Fernando Alonso left a Friday that invites optimism about his options. Despite the asterisk that must be put on the Mercedes, the Asturian has finished some free practice in the ‘top 10’ in his two sessions, first seventh and then sixth, with good rhythm with any of his tires and with good data in his readings.

Perhaps the most important thing for him is that he was able to surpass Esteban Ocon. The Frenchman, about whom there are already rumors of renewal in a few days, could not beat the Spanish this time, although this is little prize if he is not able to repeat it in this Saturday’s classification.

Whatever happens, for Alonso it was an optimal day to start the weekend. “It has been a positive Friday for us and it is good to be riding in Baku again. The car was immediately good in FP1 and we didn’t play too much with the set-up. We tested a few tire combinations just to understand the needs of the whole weekend and got some valuable data from that. Overall it was a good start, but we know there are other performance areas that we still need to improve on, ”he said, after nearly 50 laps in total throughout the day.

Alonso aspires to points as a key objective. After two races in a row outside the ‘top 10’ and a bad taste in the mouth in general, he is aware that before the great leap in quality expected for France it would be a serious morale blow to get into the top 10 on Sunday’s grid. . For this he will have to improve notably this Saturday, something that for the moment is his weak point.