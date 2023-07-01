First ‘mini-podium’

For the ‘real’ podium it will be necessary to wait at least another 24 hours, but for now Carlos Sainz can enjoy the third position in the Austrian Sprint race. For the Spaniard from Ferrari, this is his first top-3 finish this season and confirmation of his performance this weekend on the Red Bull Ring track. In fact, with the exception of Q3 yesterday afternoon, Sainz has always been quite clearly ahead of Leclerc in these first two days.

Smart management

Interviewed after the race to the microphones of Sky Sports F1, the #55 commented on his race, conducted with intelligence: Sainz remained out of trouble at the start and then took advantage of the drop in performance of Nico Hulkenberg’s Haas to go and take the final third position, not too far from the RB19 by Sergio Perez. Despite this exploit, however, the Madrid driver has highlighted some shortcomings shown by his SF-23once again not perfectly comfortable in conditions of low temperatures and wet asphalt.

Confidence drawn from the morning

“This is a mini podium, but today I managed to find the square: especially the flying lap I had to do this morning in Q1 gave me confidence“, commented Sainz, referring to the qualifying of the Sprint. “I saw that I had good confidence with the car and that I had taken a step forward compared to yesterday – commented the 28-year-old Spaniard again – and I felt very good”. However, the red single-seater did not facilitate Sainz’s task, at least in the opinion of the person concerned.

SF-23 still imperfect

“The car was a bit difficult to drive in the wet in some fast corners – said the Ferrari driver – It didn’t give me much confidence but I stayed calm and still managed to finish third. For me today this was the maximum result. We’ll see tomorrow how the car has improved. In qualifying in the fast corners, balance and feeling were good and we were close to Red Bull. But now let’s look at tomorrow’s race: if we do a good job it can be considered as the first step to get back in the right direction. The team is working very well, they have worked very hard to bring the developments here and I hope to have a good race tomorrow to be able to start again“, he concluded.