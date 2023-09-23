I’ll step back

Saturday in Suzuka represented a return to reality for Carlos Sainz, after the two consecutive pole positions in Monza and Singapore, culminating in the race with third place in Italy and the unforgettable victory in Marina Bay. This time, in the land of the samurai so dear to his compatriot Fernando Alonso, Sainz will have to pull out his claws to extend his streak of podium finishes. In fact, in qualifying the Ferrari native from Madrid did not go beyond sixth place. In front of him, in addition to the unreachable Verstappen, also the two McLarens, the other Ferrari of Charles Leclerc and the second Red Bull of Perez.

Speaking into the microphones of Sky Sports F1 the Iberian analyzed the setup work done by the team to try to find a better speed on this type of track: “It’s an approach that was needed – underlined Sainz – I wanted to try something on this circuit to find something in these types of faster and longer corners, which we know are our weak point. However, this research was not the best way to prepare for the weekend and qualifying.”recognized the Spaniard.

Challenge to McLaren not easy

In any case, the feeling of Ferrari’s #55 is that it was there little margin to earn a better starting position on the grid: “I know that even with a much better or cleaner ride it wouldn’t have brought me much more. Red Bull is ahead and for me so are the McLarens – he warned – it will be difficult to beat them“.

An evaluation, the latter which appears to go against the trend of the words of Vasseur and Leclerc: “We lost especially in the first sector – concluded Sainz – there the McLarens are almost at the level of the Red Bulls. We are faster on the straight and in slow corners“.