The first Miami Grand Prix in the history of Formula 1 represented, mainly because of the extreme heat that the drivers had to face on the Florida circuit, a remarkable endurance test. It had been a long time since the protagonists of the Circus had not been seen getting out of their cars as upset as they did yesterday. Only certain Hungarian GPs, in the past, and the trips to Malaysia and Singapore, had produced similar scenes of fatigue on the drivers’ faces. Max Verstappen already on the radio, immediately after the checkered flag, had signaled the need to drink and after the race he was immediately approached by men of his team who tried to rehydrate him with supplements and sugars.

But if for him and for Charles Leclerc the race was difficult, played on the very thin thread of balance and hundredths, even more so after the Safety Car that enlivened the end of the race, the day of racing was even more complicated. Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard from Ferrari, who finished third at the finish line after having brilliantly resisted Sergio Perez’s attacks in the final race, had to compete in the entire GP without being able to drink. The news was revealed by the journalist from Sky Sports F1 Ted Kravitz. Something about the Ferrari F1-75 was not working in the water supply system. This is why the Spaniard was so dehydrated and appeared particularly exhausted in the cool room, before the podium.